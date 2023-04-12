New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.22. 858,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,197,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

