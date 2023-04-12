New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Wedbush lifted their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
