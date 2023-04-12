Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,459. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

