NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 23,118,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,584,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
NIO Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.
Institutional Trading of NIO
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.