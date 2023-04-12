NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 23,118,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,584,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 15.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in NIO by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

