Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 5.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.88. 1,646,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,946,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

