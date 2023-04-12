North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.54

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 67670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The company has a market cap of C$677.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

