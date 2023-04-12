NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 676614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWH.UN. Laurentian decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

