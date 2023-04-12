Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for 1.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.