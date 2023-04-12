Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.