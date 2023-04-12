NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 757,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 60,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NRG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 994,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

