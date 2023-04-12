Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.