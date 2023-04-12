Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NUW stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

