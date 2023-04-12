Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

JHAA stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

