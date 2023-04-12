Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.02

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 90134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

