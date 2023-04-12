Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 349,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

