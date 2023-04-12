Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.