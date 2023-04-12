Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NMT stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

