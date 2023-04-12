Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

