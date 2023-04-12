Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.