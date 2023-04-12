Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

