Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

