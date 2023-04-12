NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,655.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5,655.00 and last traded at $5,607.22, with a volume of 1807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,578.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,299.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,784.14.
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
