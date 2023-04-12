NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,655.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5,655.00 and last traded at $5,607.22, with a volume of 1807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,578.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,299.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,784.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

