NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

