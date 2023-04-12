Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $349.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $349.31 million and $32.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.51 or 0.06383314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05953562 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,391,434.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.