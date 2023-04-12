Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading Down 4.2%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.30. 277,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 545,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $406.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 413,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,711 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

