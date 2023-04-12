Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.37. Oil States International shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 441,129 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil States International Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,988,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 740,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,133,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

