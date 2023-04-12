Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 10,000 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,622.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,050 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,255 ($2,792.57).

On Friday, January 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,066 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,972.60 ($12,349.97).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KBT remained flat at GBX 112.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.37.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

