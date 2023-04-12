Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OHI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.