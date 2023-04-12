Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 6,360,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

