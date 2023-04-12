Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

