Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. 704,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

