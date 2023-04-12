Ontology Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $100.61 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and $3.16 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,791,696 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

