Orbler Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $452.59 million and approximately $563,126.98 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

