Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0897 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $3.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

