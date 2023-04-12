Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lowered its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357,388 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 1.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.31% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
Shares of OEC stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.65.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
