Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

