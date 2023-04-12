OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.02

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
