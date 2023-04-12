Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 4.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.23. 170,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 545,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $930.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,245. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

