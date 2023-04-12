Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 332,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 316,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.