Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $286,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

