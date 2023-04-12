Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

