Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.
Insider Activity
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.