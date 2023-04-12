Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

