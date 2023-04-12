Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 788,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 8.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.