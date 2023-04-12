Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

