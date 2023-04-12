Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,369 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

