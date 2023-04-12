Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,780 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Amgen comprises about 0.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.