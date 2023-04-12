Pacific Sage Partners LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
