Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Shares Up 41.7%

Shares of Panoramic Resources Limited (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) shot up 41.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Panoramic Resources Trading Up 9.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
Panoramic Resources Company Profile
Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development of mineral tenements and projects. It explores for nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project located in the East Kimberly, Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panoramic Resources (PANRF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Panoramic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoramic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.