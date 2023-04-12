Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Shares Up 41.7%

Shares of Panoramic Resources Limited (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) shot up 41.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Panoramic Resources Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Panoramic Resources Company Profile

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development of mineral tenements and projects. It explores for nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project located in the East Kimberly, Western Australia.

