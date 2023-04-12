Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 2.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 680,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 637,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Friday, December 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

