Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

POU opened at C$31.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.12. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Paramount Resources

A number of equities analysts have commented on POU shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.