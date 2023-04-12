Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 367,602 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

